User Icon
You are at:»»»Prescott, Arizona, USA by Mary Henry
Spring Colours Assignment

Prescott, Arizona, USA by Mary Henry

By on 0 Comments

Prescott, Arizona, USA by Mary Henry
Views: 419

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Succulents are very well known and widely grown in Arizona. These were kept alive during the "high country" winter by being kept inside by a southern window. With the sun low in the southern sky during our winter, it gave the best opportunity to these lovely succulents to survive and thrive for another season. Now again outdoors, their promise of small delicate flowers gives these seemingly simple plants a refined and attractive beauty to our surroundings. My recent addition of macro photography using the Nikkor 18-55 lens with VR has been preliminarily successful.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®