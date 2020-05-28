All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Succulents are very well known and widely grown in Arizona. These were kept alive during the "high country" winter by being kept inside by a southern window. With the sun low in the southern sky during our winter, it gave the best opportunity to these lovely succulents to survive and thrive for another season. Now again outdoors, their promise of small delicate flowers gives these seemingly simple plants a refined and attractive beauty to our surroundings. My recent addition of macro photography using the Nikkor 18-55 lens with VR has been preliminarily successful.