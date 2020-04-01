User Icon
You are at:»»»QT Luong • Exploring Haleakala National Park
On The Map

QT Luong • Exploring Haleakala National Park

By on 0 Comments

QT Luong • Exploring Haleakala National Park
Views: 1,624

Follow us

This park, with its dormant volcano, is a stunning location for photography. QT Luong takes us on a trip from sunrise to sunset of verdant tropical surrounds, a vast crater and sacred pools
QT LUONG

The mythical island of Maui enjoys a mild tropical climate through the year. A photo trip there will shorten a cold winter. The western part of the island is quite developed and full of beach resorts, but on the eastern part of Maui you can still capture undisturbed diverse tropical and volcanic landscapes. Haleakala National Park protects two areas of the eastern part of Maui and the contrast between the two always amazes me. The nearly freezing temperatures, barren lava soil and sea of clouds of the 10,000-foot-high Haleakala Crater couldn’t be more different from the paradisiacal tropical pools and waterfalls found at the ocean’s edge at Kipahulu. Taken individually, each of the areas offers landscapes that are remarkable, but it is their juxtaposition that makes the experience unique.

Orientation
Haleakala summit and Kipahulu area are a long distance from one another and from the small town of Kahului by road. The road to Haleakala Crater (Route 378) has the distinction of being one of the steepest in the world, rising from 2,000 feet to above 10,000 feet in about 20 miles. It takes about 1.5 hours to drive the 30 miles from Kahului to the park entrance and then 0.5 hours to drive the remaining 10 miles to the crater. The four overlooks are ...

Premium Feature • Access it in issue 110

Premium membership required to access this feature. Click the icon to subscribe today and enjoy content by top class photographers.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

About Author

Avatar

QT Luong is known for being the first to photograph all America’s 59 National Parks – in large format. Ken Burns and Dayton Duncan featured him in The National Parks: America's Best Idea. His photographs are extensively published and have been the subject of four large-format books including Treasured Lands (winner of 6 national book awards), several magazine and newspaper profiles, solo gallery and museum exhibits across the U.S.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®