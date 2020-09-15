All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Taken during a photography tour in southern Portugal, more precisely near Portimao. Praia do Torrado is the name of the beach. The weather was not as good that day as on the other days, but then the sun showed up at sunset. And that resulted in an interesting looking sky. There weren't too many people on the beach that evening. So I could take photos undisturbed.

This picture was taken with a full frame Nikon D810, a 16-35mm f/4 lens at 16mm focal lens, a polarizer, 0.9 ND Grad and a graduated filter.