Praia do Torrado, Portimao, Portugal by Bernd Halsner
Wide Angle Assignment

Praia do Torrado, Portimao, Portugal by Bernd Halsner

Praia do Torrado, Portimao, Portugal by Bernd Halsner
Picture Story

Taken during a photography tour in southern Portugal, more precisely near Portimao. Praia do Torrado is the name of the beach. The weather was not as good that day as on the other days, but then the sun showed up at sunset. And that resulted in an interesting looking sky. There weren't too many people on the beach that evening. So I could take photos undisturbed.

This picture was taken with a full frame Nikon D810, a 16-35mm f/4 lens at 16mm focal lens, a polarizer, 0.9 ND Grad and a graduated filter.

