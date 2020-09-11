All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Coming directly from a photography trip from Wales to Portugal, I´ve spent the first days around Lisbon, especially Sintra-Cascais Natural Park. This wasn´t only very different to the cold and wet weather in Wales in October, but also of the landscape. Praia Da Ursa was also very challenging to access, there is a very busy path to the beach, which is sometimes very rugged and steep, but the views in this tiny bay are worth the 30min walk to enjoy a sunset. This image was taken with a APS-C Fuji X-H1, a 8-16mm f/2.8 lens, a polarizer and a 0.6 ND Grad. Luckily there were not too many poeple on this day and therefore it was possible to try different angles and views of the needle in the background.