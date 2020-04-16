User Icon
Praia da Samoqueira, Sines, Portugal by Lloyd Lane
Praia da Samoqueira, Sines, Portugal by Lloyd Lane

Praia da Samoqueira, Sines, Portugal by Lloyd Lane
A lot has changed since I took this photograph almost 2 years ago, including my processing skills, so as I currently have a lot of time on my hands due to the current lock down, I thought I'd revisit a favourite moment on the wild Atlantic coast of Portugal at Praia da Samoqueira. This was created by multi-processing a single RAW file, initially processed in Lightroom separately for foreground & background and then blended together using Lumenzia in photoshop.

Coming from a part of the UK with shingle beaches, it is not often that I get to photograph a warm & sandy location so it was a welcome relief not to have to wear wellies, but instead stand barefoot whilst taking this photograph and enjoy the rush of the waves across my feet.

