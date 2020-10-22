All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I collected some dry leaves during my walk in botanical garden in Prague. I was practicing macro photography and came up with idea of making photo of these fragile dry leaves with rather dark color theme (reminding me of Game of Thrones series). I wanted to create dramatic dark of picture but not black and white. These leaves to me look like knights armor or some kind. of weaponry. Shallow depth of field to bring focus on fine ornament details.