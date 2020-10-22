User Icon
You are at:»»»Prague, Czechia by Baurzhan Utebayev
Macro & Close up Assignment

Prague, Czechia by Baurzhan Utebayev

By on 0 Comments

Prague, Czechia by Baurzhan Utebayev
Views: 1,265

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I collected some dry leaves during my walk in botanical garden in Prague. I was practicing macro photography and came up with idea of making photo of these fragile dry leaves with rather dark color theme (reminding me of Game of Thrones series). I wanted to create dramatic dark of picture but not black and white. These leaves to me look like knights armor or some kind. of weaponry. Shallow depth of field to bring focus on fine ornament details.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®