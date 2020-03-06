Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Another gloomy 'summers' day on a visit to Skye in Scotland, I visited Portree and walked around the small harbour to get a reflection of the colourful houses in the water to stand out against an otherwise grey and lifeless day. Shot with a 10stop ND to smooth out the water and try to bring some atmosphere into the sky. There were some rocking, blurry small boats that needed removing, but other than that as taken. Other than removing the boats in editing, biggest challenge was getting the camera high enough above the wall to get the composition, without exposing it to the gusting breeze too much for the exposure time.