After an unproductive day due to a completely cloudy sky, when I returned home, this stretch of undulating road caught my attention. Fortunately, while choosing a frame, the clouds began to open, letting in some sun rays that gave the scene something more of a contrast and depth. The old lesson, you never have to take a day for lost until it ends.