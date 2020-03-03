Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

When the tide is out this is my favourite spot on Portobello beach to photograph the sunset. On this evening back in September 2018 the sunset didn't look like it was going to be up to much, but suddenly the clouds lit up and this is what happened. It didn't last long, but it was pretty spectacular while it did.