Picture Story

At this location I had tried several times to capture good light. One morning at the end of May everything went well with the tide, light and clouds. The wide-angle portrait format shows off the foreground with the calm water to its best advantage. I had been looking for good foregrounds in various locations on the north coast. There are many areas in Porto da Cruz where such a recording is possible. Therefore, I visit this place almost every morning during the week when I was at Madeira.