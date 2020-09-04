User Icon
You are at:»»»Porto da Cruz, Madeira, Portugal by Stefan Somogyi

Porto da Cruz, Madeira, Portugal by Stefan Somogyi

Views: 1,070
Wide Angle Assignment

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

At this location I had tried several times to capture good light. One morning at the end of May everything went well with the tide, light and clouds. The wide-angle portrait format shows off the foreground with the calm water to its best advantage. I had been looking for good foregrounds in various locations on the north coast. There are many areas in Porto da Cruz where such a recording is possible. Therefore, I visit this place almost every morning during the week when I was at Madeira.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®