I arrived at Portland Head Light in Portland, Maine, USA about an hour and a half before sunset. This was the first day in my week long visit to Maine that there wasn't a rainstorm blowing in off of the Atlantic Ocean and I was hoping that the clouds would finally clear a little and I would be able to catch a nice sunset. I spent some time scouting for a location from behind the railing looking for a composition where I could capture the waves the best.

I finally settled on this one and waited for sunset keeping my fingers crossed that there would be a break in the clouds. That must have worked because just before the sun set over the trees, the finally broke apart and lit up the whole scene. Besides the waves, the shadow of the chimney on the lighthouse is my favorite part of this image. I would like to say that I planned on that occurring but I didn't. I think that the best it to visit this lighthouse is just before or just after a storm so that there is a chance of capturing some cool waves and clouds.