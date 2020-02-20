Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was on a weeks long road trip along the upper Northeast coast to photograph the historic lighthouses and coastlines. The Portland Head Lighthouse in Maine is located in a city park. The park was closing at sunset and I was working hard to convince a security guard to give the photographers there a couple more minutes. He was really pushing to get everyone to leave, but I stalled long enough to get my shots. I believe this is the most photographed lighthouse in the USA. While I was hoping for a better sky, I feel lucky it was decent. The weather here is often bad and has foiled many photographers.