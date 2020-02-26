Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It was a rainy morning on the east coast of Maine. Actually I had hoped for a break in the cloud cover on the way. Arriving at the parking lot it was raining like crazy. So I waited a quarter of an hour in the car until the worst was over. To the photo point it was not far, there the rain already stopped and had still enough time in the blue hour to make my photo.