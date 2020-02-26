Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It rained for the first 3 of my trip to Portland, Me and I streaked to the park as soon as the skies broke and the rains stopped. It was late and overcast and I didn't know that the gates closed at 6pm. As I was leaving at 5:59pm, I saw a ranger and begged him to let me stay and get a shot of the Head Light, hopefully, at sunset. Surprisingly, he gave me instructions as to how to get the gate to open and close and wished me luck. The skies continued to be ominous and the sunset was okay but not spectacular so I framed and photographed one of Maine's most photographed sites knowing that the target was a black and white. The skies and the light were magical and this image I treasure as all of the elements I was concerned with cooperated, the crashing waves and the consistency of the water, the rocks and vegetation along the banks and the stormy clouds all combined to tell my story that night.