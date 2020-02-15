Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It was sunny and brisk morning headed to Portland Light Lighthouse in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, which was a pleasant 162 mile drive north of my home base. When I arrived, the wind chill was at about 5 degrees, but well worth the visit. I had to brave icy hills and slippery slopes on my adventure. Later that evening the Super Moon was due to rise, but the chilly temperatures forced me to call it a day.