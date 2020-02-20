User Icon
Lighthouse Assignment

Portland Bill Lighthouse, Dorset, England by Steve Regan

Portland Bill Lighthouse, Dorset, England by Steve Regan
The weather forecast for this day (31/01/2020) wasn’t looking promising but I decided to take a gamble and drive the hour journey to Portland Bill in the hope of some colour in the sky. I was very surprised to see this unfold right before my eyes, I also got some big wave shots but the sunset was a much better photo. This must be a lucky place for me as every time I’ve made the trip the conditions have been superb. It’s definitely a place I highly recommend.

