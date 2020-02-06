Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The lighthouse at Portland Bill has been a favourite among landscape photographers for many years. The distinctive red and white tower first shone its famous four flashes of light every twenty seconds on 11 January 1906. I have been trying to get this image for quite sometime but the weather was not in favour. On that May Day however all the elements came together and light, tide and clouds helped create a very harmonious image.