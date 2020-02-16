User Icon
Portland Bill Lighthouse, Dorset, England by Daphne Wuenn

Lighthouse Assignment


The picture was taken during a very stormy sunrise at Portland Bill in Dorset at the South Coast of England. Luckily it wasn't raining that morning and the wind blew the waves back towards the sea when they crashed at the cliffs along the shore line. The sun was rising behind us and created that fantastic light in the clouds. To freeze the waves I shot this picture with 1/100sec.

