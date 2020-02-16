Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The picture was taken during a very stormy sunrise at Portland Bill in Dorset at the South Coast of England. Luckily it wasn't raining that morning and the wind blew the waves back towards the sea when they crashed at the cliffs along the shore line. The sun was rising behind us and created that fantastic light in the clouds. To freeze the waves I shot this picture with 1/100sec.