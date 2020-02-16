Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I am predominantly a night photographer and enjoy viewing images by fellow photographer around the world. One evening I saw a lovely image taken of a lighthouse at night in Canada. The image inspired me to try something myself. I travelled down to Portland Bill in Dorset and setup fora night of shooting. To capture this image I took multiple exposures as the beams rotated around the head, then merged together in post processing. The beams don't rotate 360 due to the lens usage on the lighthouse, but when the images combined I was really happy with the results.