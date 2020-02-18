Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

After two storms, firstly Ciara and then Dennis, made the 100mile trip to Porthcawl in South Wales to photograph this well known landmark. As always high tide is the optimum time for this amazing spectacle. Gale force winds and driving rain made for a difficult session but the results are spectacular. It is an ill wind that doesn't do some good.