Porth Nanven, Cornwall, England by Lloyd Lane

Picture Story

Whilst visiting Cornwall early last year, I visited Porth Nanven, on the South West coast of the United Kingdom. This location is sometimes nicknamed ‘Dinosaur eggs beach’, due to the ovoid boulders covering the shoreline.

The first time I visited, there were several photographers already there, which made it tricky to explore the compositional opportunities, whilst scrambling over the slippery rocks and not getting in the way of someone else’s shot. When I came back, a couple of days later, I had the beach to myself which was bliss and this was when I took this shot.

The moody skies over the twin islet of the Brisons together with the reddish rocky foreground leading line, gave me a composition I liked. Using a shutter speed of 4 seconds to give a long exposure of water rushing around some of the boulders, conjured up in my mind the vision of a witches’ cauldron, hence the title of this image – ‘Double, double, toil, and trouble’. It’s certainly a fantasy location, which I will be returning to, the next time I visit the stunning coastline of Cornwall.