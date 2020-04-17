Port Phillip Bay, Victoria, Australia by Deb Cochrane

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This image was taken early on a warm Summer morning . I was in need of the calming energy of the sea and hoped for a colourful sunrise. As it turned out the dawn was grey but with its own beauty. The bay and the sky were almost exactly the same colour and it was as if the world had turned monochrome, with just a subtle hint of colour.

I used my 10 stop ND filter to lengthen the exposure so the water and sky were smooth and dreamy. an exposure of just over 1 minute was enough to blur the clouds and smooth the water. The 3 posts gave just enough contrast of texture and gave the eye something to focus on. This is one of the most peaceful mornings I have on the bay.