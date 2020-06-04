User Icon
You are at:»»»Port Jackson, Sydney, Australia by Geoff Heaton
Port Jackson, Sydney, Australia by Geoff Heaton

Port Jackson, Sydney, Australia by Geoff Heaton
Views: 427

Picture Story

Port Jackson in Sydney by the harbour bridge at sunrise. This image was a case of sheer good luck. I was travelling to work on the river ferry and it was very misty. When I saw the sun rising in the background, the light started to fill out in an ethereal way.

I take a point and shoot camera everywhere, and on this occasion, it was the Leica X2 which has a fixed lens, but it is a very versatile tool.

