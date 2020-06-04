All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Port Jackson in Sydney by the harbour bridge at sunrise. This image was a case of sheer good luck. I was travelling to work on the river ferry and it was very misty. When I saw the sun rising in the background, the light started to fill out in an ethereal way.

I take a point and shoot camera everywhere, and on this occasion, it was the Leica X2 which has a fixed lens, but it is a very versatile tool.