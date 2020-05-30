All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Spring wild flowers are in full bloom here in the Holland. Poppies are abundant along the verges of all the roads and paths. This is also a very active time for the bees. They are so focused on their nectar missions that they disregard the intrusion of a camera lens and go about their business with no regard to distractions. Given concerns about bee populations it is nice to see the wide bees out and about and not deterred by our temporary intrusions to their daily business.