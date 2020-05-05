Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I live near the Appalachian Trail in n.Va. On the way into the overlook known as Bear's Den, there's a grove of Poplars that I've been photographing over many years in different seasons and weather conditions (e.g. fog).

This is one of those situations where there's enough underbrush that I hold my camera up as far as I can making good use of it's fully articulated viewing screen. Perhaps the best part of all this is that my subject matter is less than 10 minutes away.