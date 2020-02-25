Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Although it is preferable to photograph this lighthouse from the beach at the very beginning of the summer, at daybreak, so as to have the sun rise just behind the lighthouse, I was still lucky enough to have very nice colors to highlight this beautiful place. I highly recommend the detour if you pass by there, because the coast is full of nice surprises with many rocks placed everywhere as if they had fallen from the sky! Magnificent.