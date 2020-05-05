Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The Pontusval Lighthouse is one of the icons of Brittany. Very photogenic, it serves as a relay between the lighthouse of the Île Vierge and the lighthouse of the Île de Batz. It is erected on the tip of Beg-Pol, commune of Brignogan-Plages. The construction of the lighthouse was decided following numerous shipwrecks on the coast, and was completed in June 1869.

For this picture, I came a few days earlier to do some reconnaissance, but I didn't imagine having all the ideal conditions on the day of the shooting: sunset, clouds, everything was perfect. I just used a GND filter to balance the exposure. Don't hesitate to go and see this lighthouse and the area around it: it's beautiful and you won't regret it!