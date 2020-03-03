Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was in Rome on a damp grey winter’s afternoon, which did not look at all promising for making photographs. As I walked by the river Tiber I noticed the reflections of the Ponte San Angelo bridge and its 10 angels in the river. The famous footbridge connects the Castle of St. Angel with the left bank of the river and the rest of the city.

So I decided to walk down the steps by bridge to the towpath. In the gathering gloom, I mounted my Canon 5DSr on its tripod and set the Canon EF16-35mm f/2.8L zoom lens to f/11. I took a couple of test exposures. The sky was a little overexposed, so I added a .6 soft graduated ND filter to a little stopper to help control it and try again. This added a little more drama to the sky and help smooth out the reflections on the river.

As I waited for the approaching blue hour of dusk, the castle and bridge became highlighted by the streetlights which had started to turn on. This helped to add atmosphere to the reflections of the bridge and castle in the Tiber.

The clouds darkened and it would not be long before the rain started again. I decided to move the camera and tripod to a couple of different positions to get a glimpse of the Vatican and St Peters Basilica through the arches of the bridge.

The rain had started, and the sky became completely black, it was time to find one of those famous restaurants Rome is renowned for.

What I did learn from the afternoon was that even on the dampest and grey days you can manage to get images you are happy with if you keep trying.