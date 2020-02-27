Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Two of my passions are the lighthouses and the moon, this time I wanted to photograph the lighthouse of Punta de l'Avançada with a full moon at sunset. The lighthouse is located in pollença, it is one of the most beautiful we have on the island. The clouds did not let the moon show completely, but the moment was worth it.