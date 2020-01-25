Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

One of the coldest nights in Chicago during the polar vortex in Chicago 2018. It was so cold out that the wind was so strong that I had to hold the tripod down. One of the strangest cloud formations and colors over Lake Michigan I've ever seen. I thought the golden glow over the city of Chicago was unique on this evening. The shot was taken at sunset.