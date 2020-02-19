Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I had wanted to capture a sunrise image at the Point Robinson lighthouse for quite some time but getting to Vashon Island can be a bit daunting. After an early wake-up, driving to Tacoma, Washington, then onto a ferry I finally reached Vashon Island. Then more driving and without realizing it, you drive over a small canal and find yourself on Maury Island. Often you can see Mt Rainier from this location when the horizon is clear but this morning it was all about that sky. It had been raining for days so to experience a sunrise was a huge bonus; but better yet, I discovered a flooded field which I knew was going to be in my composition. Normally I can’t shoot just from one location so I was hopping all around that lighthouse trying different angles and positions. Even though I shot from many locations, it was this flooded field that captivated me the most. It created such a pink explosion that filled the frame; reflecting clouds and mirroring the Point Robinson lighthouse.

According to Wikipedia (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Point_Robinson_Light) this lighthouse was built in 1915 and has a 38 foot tower. In 2008 the Coast Guard replaced the Fresnel lens with a plastic beacon yet the original lens is still in the Lantern room and can be viewed by visitors.

If a single morning photo shoot doesn’t satisfy a visitor, you can actually stay on site! There are two houses that people rent and it fills up quick. Imagine having this location to photograph morning, noon, and night; A photographers dream!