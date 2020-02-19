Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The Point of Ayre is the Island’s most northerly tip and when you stand here you are closer to Scotland (14 miles) than you are to Douglas. Most of the Island’s northern plain is made up from sand and gravel that was deposited here during and after the last Ice Age.

The remarkable thing about the Point is that it is moving. When the Lighthouse was constructed in 1818 it was much nearer to the sea than it is now. The lighthouse was built by the Northern Lighthouse Board’s chief engineer, Robert Stevenson, and its construction was a major engineering challenge on the Isle of Man of 1818. Details

Year Established

1818

Engineer

Robert Stevenson

Position

Latitude 54°24.959'N

Longitude 004°22.111'W

Character

Flashing (4) White every 20 seconds

Elevation

32 metres

Range

19 nautical miles

Structure

White tower with 2 red bands, 30 metres in height. There are 124 steps to top of tower.