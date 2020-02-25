Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Early September evening and the nights were drawing in, however the day in general had been lovely and prompted me to start looking at a sunset scenario. It was still possible to get some sunset shots in the time straight after work, so as the sky settled down I headed to the Point of Ayr on the North east coast of Wales. Although the day had been bright and sunny for most of it, a Westerly bank of cloud approached and basically killed the possibility of a horizon sunset. Tide was ebbing and had been for a couple of hours, leaving some lovely sand shapes and pools.

This beach is not known for large swells getting to it, as its on the Northeast coast of Wales just on the edge of the Dee estuary. I moved around over the hour or so I had left and tried various positions to get some nice pool reflections. The textures of the sand and the ripple effect on it of the waves, was stunning, coupled with the higher cloud reflecting the now setting sun into the pools, resulting in the picture shown. The temperature dropped quickly in the Autumn air as the sun descended below the approaching bank of cloud. I carried on into the blue hour as well. The lighthouse, as can be seen, actually does tilt and I am sure it is the sea erosion around it that has caused this over time. It was built in 1776 and decommissioned in 1884. Picture was taken at 1/10th of a second at F14 and ISO 100.