Picture Story

While staying a few days in Carmel (California) I chose a crispy winter morning to visit Point Lobos, a magnificent place made famous by Weston and Ansel Adams with their fabulous B&W photographs. In a couple of hours I had made pictures of pines and rocky beaches which never came up to what I was looking for from the inspiration of those pioneers. Then I arrived to another beach with no sand but full of pebbles of different shapes, colors, sizes, incrustations, hardness. They must have been here for quite some time, rolled up and down by waves and tides. But they probably came from different rocks at different times. It seems to be a sampler of geological history of the place in a single frame.