User Icon
You are at:»»»Point Lobos, California, USA by Fabian Michelangeli
Macro & Close up Assignment

Point Lobos, California, USA by Fabian Michelangeli

By on 0 Comments

Point Lobos, California, USA by Fabian Michelangeli
Views: 945

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

While staying a few days in Carmel (California) I chose a crispy winter morning to visit Point Lobos, a magnificent place made famous by Weston and Ansel Adams with their fabulous B&W photographs. In a couple of hours I had made pictures of pines and rocky beaches which never came up to what I was looking for from the inspiration of those pioneers. Then I arrived to another beach with no sand but full of pebbles of different shapes, colors, sizes, incrustations, hardness. They must have been here for quite some time, rolled up and down by waves and tides. But they probably came from different rocks at different times. It seems to be a sampler of geological history of the place in a single frame.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®