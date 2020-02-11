Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This is one of my favorite areas to photograph in Rhode Island. It can be difficult to walk along the rocky beach to achieve an image like this one; it is best done at low tide. The area is fenced and there is no trespassing on the property since the events of 911...however, there are places along the shore you can shoot from without entering the Coast Guard property; I stood on the fenced wall and balanced my tripod against it, so I was able to shoot over the fence...this sunset looked like nothing would happen, but you never know, so I continued to shoot, and just as the sun set, the sky lit up with amazing color...these moments are what make landscape photography so much fun for me.