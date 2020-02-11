Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Point Atkinson Lighthouse was built on granite boulders that jut out on Burrard Inlet. It is located in West Vancouver, and can be reached by hiking a short trail in Lighthouse Park. To be able to get a good view of the lighthouse, I had to scramble onto large rocks to be sure the sun would be behind me. Alas, there was no sun that day. The hazy cloud cover did make the array of colours pop, however.