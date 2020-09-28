All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

During a photo tour in the beautiful Allgäu in Bavaria, this photo was taken in the Pöllat Gorge below Neuschwanstein Castle. Neuschwanstein Castle rests on a large, vertically sloping rock that forms one of the borders of the Pöllat Gorge.

Sometimes the path leads over steps, stairs and iron walkways through the narrow gorge. The famous "Marienbrücke" Bridge spans high above the deeply cut gorge, from which there is an excellent view of Neuschwanstein Castle.

Many smaller and larger waterfalls leave a good impression of the power of the water. This picture was taken with a full frame Nikon D810 and a 15mm f / 2.4 Irix lens.