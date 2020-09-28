User Icon
You are at:»»»Poellatschlucht, Bavaria, Germany by Bernd Halsner
Wide Angle Assignment

Poellatschlucht, Bavaria, Germany by Bernd Halsner

By on 0 Comments

Poellatschlucht, Bavaria, Germany by Bernd Halsner
Views: 781

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

During a photo tour in the beautiful Allgäu in Bavaria, this photo was taken in the Pöllat Gorge below Neuschwanstein Castle. Neuschwanstein Castle rests on a large, vertically sloping rock that forms one of the borders of the Pöllat Gorge.

Sometimes the path leads over steps, stairs and iron walkways through the narrow gorge. The famous "Marienbrücke" Bridge spans high above the deeply cut gorge, from which there is an excellent view of Neuschwanstein Castle.

Many smaller and larger waterfalls leave a good impression of the power of the water. This picture was taken with a full frame Nikon D810 and a 15mm f / 2.4 Irix lens.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®