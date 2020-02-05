Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

After a rainy and cloudy autumn day I went to the lake with mixed feelings because I only had one evening at this beautiful place, 20 minutes after my arrival the lake and the lighthouse showed their most beautiful side, the sun conjured up a wonderful mood and the dramatic clouds did the rest. It has once again come true after rain the sun always shines.