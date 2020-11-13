User Icon
Pocaterra Ridge, Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada by Ron Hallam
Pocaterra Ridge, Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada by Ron Hallam

Pocaterra Ridge, Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada by Ron Hallam
Larch trees are the only evergreen trees to lose their needles and change color. They are a draw for hikers in the Fall in the Canadian Rockies. This particular ridge is heavily dotted with Larch Trees and colorful undergrowth, plants, and pine and spruce trees. A formidable storm had blown through but after a long wait the rain ended and the cloud cover started to lift. The sun found spots to shine through and the sky made for a soft box effect on the landscape.

