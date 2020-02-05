Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The Ploumanac'h Lighthouse, also known as Mean Ruz lighthouse is a lighthouse in the French resort of Ploumanac'h, on the Pink Granite Coast (Côtes-d'Armor, Brittany), located on the rock of Mean Ruz which was built in the 1948 designed by engineers Auffret and Dujardin in place of an existing lighthouse from 1860.

The lighthouse is built of pink granite, the same granite that gives this stretch of coast its name and looks like a pyramid tower, which reaches a height of about 15 meters.

The lighthouse rises 26 meters from the sea. Its range is 11 nautical miles. The lighthouse is accessible via a granite bridge.