Plitvice National Park, Croatia by Panos Laskarakis

Plitvice National Park, Croatia by Panos Laskarakis
Unusual waterfall pearl in the wild nature of Balkans in front of the foggy sunrise, during colorful Autumn. The pure natural light makes the original landscape for me! Early morning I got this shot when the light was embraced the whole scene. The colors the fog, and the shape of the waterfall made some different points on this shot that always are in my target. The Plitvice National park in Croatia is a paradise for photographers especially in the fall season!

