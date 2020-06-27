All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Unusual waterfall pearl in the wild nature of Balkans in front of the foggy sunrise, during colorful Autumn. The pure natural light makes the original landscape for me! Early morning I got this shot when the light was embraced the whole scene. The colors the fog, and the shape of the waterfall made some different points on this shot that always are in my target. The Plitvice National park in Croatia is a paradise for photographers especially in the fall season!