Plitvice National Park in Croatia has always been on my bucket list of locations to visit and its UNESCO World Heritage Site status makes it a must see. The site is home to 16 natural lakes and more than 90 waterfalls. On the day I captured this image in late September, time constraints were against us and due to the time of year the park was very busy with tourists visiting the lakes. With quite harsh sunlight in places, as I moved around the site, I feared my luck may not be in when looking for the ideal image. With over 200 images taken on the day I had a wide variety of different frames all of which were great memories, but lacked something that I couldn't quite put my finger on until I found a spot that felt different from the rest.

When nearing the end of one of the main sections of the lakes I found a spot that instantly caught my eye. The light shining through the trees catching the waterfall in front of me, creating beautiful light rays across the scene. The image was also framed nicely by the surrounding foliage. Setting up the tripod and composing the image, I took a couple of frames, the last of which I was particularly happy with. The vibrant colours and the leading lines around the image, made a trip to this photographers paradise all the more special. I've always had a keen eye for waterfalls, which I guess initially attracted me to this location, but having now visited this site, it certainly wont be my last.