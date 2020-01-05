Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was on a 10 day trip to the incredible Spanish north coast of Asturia. If you are interested in seacoast images this is the place! This was the last evening, the last shoot and the last photo. This is a popular spot for surfers though it takes quite a bit of energy to get down some broken stairs and get to it. The tide was coming in and I was dodging the waves in the shallow water and saw this circle of rock. I quickly got into what I thought was a good position and got this image. Really seemed like a wonderful cap to an amazing trip.