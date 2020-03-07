Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I captured this landscape in Plan Maison, a mountain ski location placed in Breuil Cervinia, Italy, Aosta Valley at 2.561 m above sea level. You can find it inside the Cervinia Ski Paradise one of start point for Matterhorn climbing along Italian pathway. You can join Plan Maison with a cable-way that brings more advanced till Plateau Rosà, with an intermediate step, Cime Bianche Laghi. In this location you can find many ski tracks in winter along a beautiful mountain way to join Breuil Cervinia. People visiting in the summer can trek, hang glide, and mountain bike. Even extreme sports find their home in this mountain environment: tourists from all over the world come not only to ski, but to mountaineer and climb. I prefer walking alone contemplating all the landscape around such this.

This picture has been taken in summer, last August. In this season in Plan Maison you can photograph some beautiful small lakes we can meet during the pathway towards Goillet Lake, a barrage with Matterhorn around. Closed off by a dam, Goillet is used to produce hydroelectric energy, and even to create snow for some of the zone’s slopes. So there are many panoramic views of the lake will be available as you circle it.

For this landscape I used a Nikon Camera D5100 with 18-55 mm Nikkor lens. I chose a Program Modality to underexpose the scene to better increase the impact of the clouds in the sky. I suggest this modality, it’s possible to obtain good images. I hope to find yet this landscapes with lakes, because of the drastic climate challenges glaciers are suffering a lot and tend to retract. This is the harsh reality.