The Pladda Lighthouse is on the very small island of Pladda located at the southern end of the Isle of Arran in the River Clyde on the West coast of Scotland. There is a superb view of the Lighthouse from many vantage points. One of the best is at the Kildonan Hotel where you can have the Ailsa Craig looming in the background. The lighthouse has flashing lights - so had to carefully time the exposure to capture them all on. The camera was just rested on rocks.