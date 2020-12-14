All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

On the last weekend in January 2020 my wife and I enjoyed a remarkable stay in Piran, an old coastal town in Slovenia. During this time of the year most of the restaurants and accomodations are closed and tourists have left the place. We started to explore some towns in the northern part of Istria with their almost deserted streets. When we returned to Piran in the afternoon, we had a walk along the coastal path. It was quite mild and almost windless. Due to a slight haze in the distance the sky and sea seemed to merge in a harmonious way. We stayed there for a while absorbing the impressive view and finally I took this image. Later on I made print and posted it on an easel in our living room. It accompanies us still now, a comforting memory during the pandemic.