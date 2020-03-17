Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

On the last day of a a 3 day hike in the Pioneer Mountains of Idaho I had packed up my gear and was walking back to the trail head. The sun was low in the horizon and behind a mountain ridge as I made my way along the trail. I rounded a curve in the trail and before me was this spectacular site of sunshine on the trees but not the talus slope behind. It was dazzling. However, on this trip I had mistakenly packed my 50mm lens rather than my wide angle zoom. So the 50mm lens was all I had to capture the bright white trees against the talus slope.