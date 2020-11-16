User Icon
You are at:»»»Pinkham Notch, New Hampshire, USA by Jatinkumar Thakkar
Autumn Visions

Pinkham Notch, New Hampshire, USA by Jatinkumar Thakkar

By on 0 Comments

Pinkham Notch, New Hampshire, USA by Jatinkumar Thakkar
Views: 995

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

A beautiful view of Pinkham Notch in White Mountains, New Hampshire as seen from Square Ledge view point. Square Ledge is about 1.1 mile easy to moderate hike. This place is about 2.5 hours drive from my place. Before I started, the weather here was showing sunny and almost no wind. However, when I reached there, it turned out to be a cloudy and windy with almost 8-9 mph wind. The evening glow of setting sun behind clouds gave a beautiful diffused light over the notch.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®