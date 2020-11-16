All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

A beautiful view of Pinkham Notch in White Mountains, New Hampshire as seen from Square Ledge view point. Square Ledge is about 1.1 mile easy to moderate hike. This place is about 2.5 hours drive from my place. Before I started, the weather here was showing sunny and almost no wind. However, when I reached there, it turned out to be a cloudy and windy with almost 8-9 mph wind. The evening glow of setting sun behind clouds gave a beautiful diffused light over the notch.