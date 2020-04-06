Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

We went up to the White Mountains for a long weekend of hiking and some photography in mid August. On this particular morning I rose early and saw a fog so thick I couldn't see more than 100 feet. I slowly drove up through Pinkham Notch on the East side of Mt Washington and stopped at Glen Ellis Falls. As I hiked down into the gorge the fog was resting over the top creating a fantastic atmosphere. I arranged this composition using the river to lead up to the falls in the background. I adjusted my polarizer to keep some of the reflected light on the rocks and tree leaves. I used by photo bag as a weight to hold the tripod still while standing in the shallow river.