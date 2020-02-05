Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Having photographed this site a few times before, I thought I'd search for a unique perspective this day, different than that I'd exploited previously. After some scouting, I decided I'd include the ice plant flowers growing to the north of the lighthouse, as it was Spring, and these weren't an option most other times of the year. To create this image, I had to photograph multiple exposure with different focus points, and blend them together in post-production, in order to maintain focus throughout the scene. I hope you enjoy it!